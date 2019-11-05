Dak Lak: total retail sales rises 13.7 pct in 10 months
The total retail sales of goods and services of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak in the first 10 months of this year increased 13.7 percent year-on-year to over 66.3 trillion VND (more than 2.84 billion USD), according to the provincial Department of Statistics.
Agricultural products of Da Lak province (Source:https://socongthuong.daklak.gov.vn)
Dak Lak (VNA) – The total retail sales of goods and services of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak in the first 10 months of this year increased 13.7 percent year-on-year to over 66.3 trillion VND (more than 2.84 billion USD), according to the provincial Department of Statistics.
In October alone, the sales of the locality hit over 7 trillion VND, up 1.16 percent compared to the month earlier.
Last month, the purchasing power in the market was higher than that in September due to increased consumer demand.
The locality records a stable market at present, with the supply of essentials meets local consumer’s demand./.