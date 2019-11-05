Business Vietnam’s purchasing power continues to grow Purchasing power has rising during the first 10 months of the year and total revenue for goods and services hit 4 quadrillion VND (172.5 billion USD), an 11.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Over 12,000 businesses set up in October Vietnam saw 12,182 businesses established in October, up 3 percent from the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vinamilk Q3 profit meets 80 percent of yearly target The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company, one of the country's leading dairy producer, has reported its nine-month net profit hit 80 percent of the year's target.

Business Vietnam enjoys trade surplus with Israel Vietnam-Israel trade reached over 790 million USD in the first nine months of 219, with Vietnam’s export revenue of about 410 million USD, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Israel.