For passenger transportation, the age of a used aircraft must not exceed 10 years counting from the release date to the date it is imported into Vietnam under a purchase or hire-purchase contract; and not exceed 20 years counting from the release date to the time of expiration of the lease contract.



For cargo transport and commercial aviation: the age of an aircraft must not exceed 15 years counting from the release date to the date it is imported into Vietnam under a purchase or hire-purchase contract.



The decree is due to take effect from January 1, 2020./.

VNA