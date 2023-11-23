Defence Minister receives French Ambassador to Vietnam
Vietnam always attaches importance to developing relations with France, and defence cooperation is one of the important pillars in the Vietnam - France strategic partnership, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang told French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet at a meeting in Hanoi in November 23.
During the reception for the French diplomat, Minister Giang affirmed that the defence cooperation between the two countries has been developed in accordance with the Vietnam - France defence cooperation agreement and the Joint Vision Statement on Vietnam - France defence cooperation for 2018 - 2028.
He said the bilateral cooperation has produced positive results in the exchange of delegations, the effective operation of the strategic defence dialogue and cooperation mechanism, training, UN peacekeeping, military medicine, hydrometrics, and coordination and support at multilateral forums.
The minister proposed that the two sides continue strengthening cooperation, focusing on meetings at all levels; completing legal frameworks for training cooperation; effectively deploying signed specialised cooperation agreements; overcoming post-war consequences; expand cooperation to new areas where both sides have potential and demands; and coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums.
For his part, Ambassador Brochet highly valued Vietnam's role in the region, especially in ASEAN.
He expressed his good impression of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's recent talk on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that the talk demonstrated the wish of the two countries’ leaders to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region. region and the world.
The French diplomat said as a member country of the European Union (EU), France will raise its voice to urge EU countries to enhance cooperation with ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam.
France will continue to support Vietnam in UN peacekeeping activities, he said, adding that France is also ready to provide French language training courses for Vietnamese staff participating in UN peacekeeping activities when they take up duties in French-speaking countries. /.