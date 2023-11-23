Politics Party General Secretary’s book serves as invaluable reference: diplomats Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s recently-published book is an invaluable reference source for generations of officials engaged in foreign affairs and diplomacy, thus helping to build a comprehensive and modern diplomacy of Vietnam, experts and diplomats have said.

Society Vietnam, China boost customs cooperation in fighting smuggling The 15th conference on Vietnam - China customs cooperation in anti-smuggling took place in Hanoi on November 23, focusing on measures to strengthen collaboration in preventing illegal drug and wildlife trafficking.

Politics President’s visit to further deepen ties with Japan: Spokeswoman The upcoming official visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam from November 27-30 will contribute to further deepening political, diplomatic, economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam to defend fifth national report on anti-racial discrimination convention Vietnam is going to defend its fifth national report on the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD) at a session in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 29 - 30.