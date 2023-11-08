Hanoi (VNA) – The programme Vietnam Days in France 2023 is underway in the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris from November 8-9 as part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries.



According to the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event aims to promote the country’s images of land and people, beauty, hospitality and dynamic development, and unique culture to the Vietnamese community abroad and international friends. It is expected to contribute to deepening the Vietnam – France relations.



The programme comprises an art performance and a Vietnamese cultural space in France.



The art programme themed "Colours of Vietnam" features Vietnamese traditional arts such as Vi Giam folk singing, southern folk songs, Champa dance and lion-dragon dance, and an Ao Dai (long dress) show.



Meanwhile, 25 engraved lacquer works spotlighting French architectural imprints in Hanoi are on display at the Vietnamese cultural space.



The event offers visitors an opportunity to join cultural interaction activities such as playing Vietnamese traditional instruments, making To he (toy figurines), printing Dong Ho paintings, and trying traditional costumes from the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945)./.