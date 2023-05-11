Defence Minister receives Lao Veterans Federation delegation
Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for a delegation of the Lao Veterans Federation led by its President, Senior Lieutenant General Sengnuon Saynhalat, in Hanoi on May 11.
Speaking at the meeting, Giang highlighted the traditional solidarity and mutual support between Vietnam and Laos, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Lao people will reap more achievements in the cause of reform.
The minister said the bilateral defence cooperation has been developing more comprehensively, substantively and effectively, citing the example of collaboration in Party and political affairs, personnel training, expert and delegation exchange, and border safeguarding.
The Vietnamese Defence Ministry always pays attention to and supports cooperation between the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association and the Lao Veterans Federation, especially in delegation exchange and communications work, he affirmed.
The two associations should carry forward their role as friendship bridges between generations of war veterans of the two countries, thus helping raise public awareness of the relations between the two countries and their armies, he suggested.
For his part, Saynhalat briefed his host on outcomes of the working session between the two associations, during which they agreed on joint activities in the time ahead.
The Lao war veteran noted his hope that the Vietnamese Party and State and the Vietnam People’s Army will further facilitate the two war veteran associations' cooperation, contributing to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two neighbouring countries./.