Politics NA Standing Committee: land pricing must be transparent Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented the Government’s proposal on the draft Land Law (revised) at the 23rd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee in Hanoi on May 11.

Politics NA Standing Committee looks into Government’s thrift practice report The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee contributed opinions to the Government’s report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention at its 23rd session in Hanoi on May 11.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam makes proposals for unlocking resources for ASEAN development: official The trip to Indonesia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit from May 9 to 11 has become a fine success which saw the leader make several proposals for promoting the self-reliance and unlocking resources for the development of the ASEAN Community, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has said.