More enterprises and households in Can Tho city are installing solar panels to save energy costs. (Source: VNA)



- More businesses and households in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho are installing solar panels to reduce monthly electricity costs.According to the Can Tho Power Company, more than 100 customers have installed solar panels with total capacity of nearly 1,100kWh, an increase of 40 customers compared to last year.The total output of electricity produced by customers and sold back to the Can Tho Power Company amounts to more than 289,500kWh.Nguyen Van Quang, Director of the Can Tho Power Company, said the city has ten contractors installing solar panels for customers.Information about the technologies used by these contractors is published openly so customers can choose the right contractors.Le Van Tin, in Ninh Kieu district, said that he has recently installed 14 solar panels on a total area of 28sq.m with total cost for panels and installation being 80 million VND (3,400 USD).The 14 panels produce 25kWh per day, but Tin's household’s use is only 10kWh per day. The excess of 15kWh is sold to the power company, he said.With sales to the power company, Tin believed he will recover his investment in four years.Many enterprises in Can Tho city have also installed solar panels.The Ninh Kieu Riverside Hotel has installed solar panels with total capacity of 78kWh per day.Le Trong Nhan, deputy director of the hotel, said the installation of solar panels has helped the hotel reduce electricity costs.Nguyen Minh Toai, Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said the department has directed the centre of industrial promotion and energy savings to work with the Can Tho Power Company to help businesses and households install solar panels.The department has also directed these units to be responsible for control of equipment quality and installation of two-way electricity metres for customers.The solar panels occupy a small area and the investment is not too high, so it is suited for families and enterprises, Toai saidAccording to the Green Innovation and Development Centre, Can Tho has the potential to produce solar power to meet 46 to 70 percent of local electricity demand.The centre's research found that Can Tho can produce up to 1.5TWh of electricity per year.If the city uses agricultural land to install solar panels when no crops are being grown, the actual capacity will increase to 10.5-16TWh per year, it said.This electricity output goes far beyond the city's electricity demands, so the city can provide electricity for neighbouring provinces to use.In addition, the installation of solar panels on farmland could help farmers reduce energy costs and have more income.-VNS/VNA