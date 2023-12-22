Illustrative photo ( Photo: internet)

Vientiane (VNA) – Although it is now the dry season in Laos, the number of dengue fever cases in the country continues to increase, according to its Ministry of Health.

As of December 20, the country had reported 35,128 cases of the disease, including 20 deaths.

Vientiane reported the biggest number of patients with more than 6,000 cases, followed by localities in the northern region of Laos.

Over recent years, Laos has succeeded in minimising deaths from dengue fever thanks to improvements in diagnosis, treatment and efforts to raise public awareness of the disease.

Dengue fever is a disease that occurs all year round in Laos and reaches its peak in the rainy season from May to September. In 2013, the Southeast Asian country experienced a record number of more than 44,000 cases, including 95 deaths./.