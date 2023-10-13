Health Infographic Can Tho develops smart medical network With the creation of a smart medical network, the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho will rely on three pillars: smart disease prevention, smart medical examination and treatment, and smart medical management.

Health Vietnamese group helps improve health care in Cambodia Medlatec Group on October 7 opened a clinic in Cambodia with the hope of providing high-quality medical services to local people in the neighbouring country.

Health WHO leader lauds Vietnam’s medical achievements Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed achievements of the Vietnamese health sector in his congratulatory video sent to the sector on October 5.