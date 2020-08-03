Health Health Ministry orders stronger anti-COVID-19 actions at medical establishments The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded stronger prevention and control of COVID-19 transmission at medical establishments, especially for people vulnerable to virus infection there.

Health Medical staff sent to central region hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases The Health Ministry has asked five hospitals to send experts to the Quang Nam Central General Hospital and the Hue Central General Hospital to provide support in the treatment of serious COVID-19 cases.