Deputy Health Minister works with Quang Nam on COVID-19 combat
A Health Ministry delegation led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son on August 3 had a working session with the People’s Committee of Quang Nam province, a current COVID-19 hotspot, on the prevention and control of the disease.
Accommodation beds in the quarantine area of Thang Hoa Hospital in Thanh Binh district, Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)
At the session, Son said that since the first community COVID- 19 case was recorded in the central city of Da Nang on July 25 after 99 days, the ministry has coordinated with experts to set up treatment and testing teams in the central region, including the hotspot of Quang Nam.
The ministry has also established a special task force in the central region which has the right to decide all issues related to human and material resources serving the pandemic prevention and combat, he added.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Tan asked for the ministry’s support in testing equipment and biological products serving the testing process as Quang Nam has recorded 34 COVID-19 cases so far.
The ministry should send leading epidemiological experts to Quang Nam to enhance capacity for local hospitals, he said.
Bordering Da Nang city, the epicenter of the current COVID-19 outbreak, Quang Nam has applied social distancing measures under the Government’s Decree 16 in pandemic-hit localities and locked down areas where cases with complex travel history are detected, according to the official.
The same day, Deputy Minister Son inspected preparations for receiving and treating COVID-19 patients at the Quang Nam Central General Hospital./.