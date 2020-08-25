Business US helps HCM City develop smart city operations centre Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Information and Communications on August 25 signed an agreement with the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) on technical assistance for the building of a smart city operations centre.

Business MoIT to verify information related to probe on imported H-beams The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will verify information provided by concerned parties before issuing a conclusion about an investigation into anti-dumping measures on steel H-beams imported from Malaysia.

Business Hoa Phat Steel Sheet enjoying export advantages from FTAs Bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation agreements Vietnam has signed have enabled the Hoa Phat Group’s Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Co. Ltd to penetrate into many new markets and promote exports.

Business Foreign capital pouring into pharmaceuticals Merger and acquisition (M&A) activities between domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies are being seen in both production and distribution.