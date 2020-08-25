Deputy PM inspects runway upgrading at Noi Bai airport
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on August 25 required the project management and contractors to ensure the quality, progress and safety of a project on upgrading a runway of Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport.
During his field trip to the airport, the official stressed aviation security and safety must be maintained during the construction.
He asked relevant ministries and agencies to prioritise capital to the projects repairing runways of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.
According to the transport ministry’s Thang Long Project Management Board that monitors the construction, 7 percent of the workload of the Noi Bai project has been completed, with 260 billion VND (11.2 million USD) disbursed.
The board has submitted a plan on speeding up the pace of the project with a view to completing the upgrade of the 3,000m runway 1B by November 30 so that it can be put into service at the end of December.
The transport ministry reported to the Deputy PM on the revision of the master plan for the airport to 2030, with a vision towards 2050, which has been conducted by a French consultation firm since June 2019.
Accordingly, Noi Bai will be a civil-military airport, reaching level 4F of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
By 2030, the airport can serve 63 million passengers and handle 2 million tonnes of cargo each year. The numbers will reach 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes in 2050, the ministry said.
Notably, it will have three runways by 2030 and four by 2050, along with four terminals.
Deputy PM Dung noted that last year, Noi Bai welcomed 29 million passengers as compared with its designed capacity of only 25 million, and the overload would get worse in the years to come.
Dung, therefore, urged the ministry to soon complete the revised master plan to report to the government and Prime Minister before it is approved this year, and make investment proposals to the National Assembly./.