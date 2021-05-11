Deputy PM orders strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at the meeting with the press on May 11 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has reiterated the need to strictly follow current COVID-19 prevention and control measures, especially given the scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
At a meeting with the press on May 11, Dam said that Vietnam has spared no effort to quickly gain access to vaccine sources for mass inoculation, but due to a global shortfall the Ministry of Health will only be able to import a small number of doses by the end of the year, making it impossible for the country to reach herd immunity.
Vietnam has been among the best countries in combating COVID-19, he said, adding that it ranks 214th out of 220 countries and territories in terms of the number of confirmed cases per 1 million people.
Hand sanitizer is among measures against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
“This is a vivid illustration of the country’s sound strategies in responding to the pandemic,” he underlined.
Many countries have recognised Vietnam’s success in carrying out its “dual tasks” of pandemic prevention and economic development, he said.
There has been no need to impose social distancing measures at this stage, he said.
He also asked border localities to strongly control illegal entries and exits and urged people strictly follow current COVID-19 prevention and control measures/.