Deputy PMs agree on measures for strengthening Vietnam - Cambodia links
The meeting between Deputy PMs Le Minh Khai and Men Sam An in Hanoi on June 24 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai had a working session with his visiting Cambodian counterpart Men Sam An in Hanoi on June 24.
Khai congratulated the Cambodian Government on the important achievements obtained under PM Hun Sen’s leadership, especially the success in COVID-19 containment and socio-economic reopening and recovery.
Men Sam An, who is also Minister of the National Assembly - Senate Relations and Inspection of Cambodia, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, and Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association, expressed her honour to represent the Cambodian Government to attend and deliver remarks at the ceremony marking the 55th founding anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties held in Hanoi earlier the same day.
Saying she is impressed with Vietnam’s all-round attainments over the past years, she expressed her belief that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Government and people will continue reaping more successes in national reforms and development and unceasingly promoting Vietnam’s stature in the international arena.
Both host and guest noted with satisfaction the development of the two countries’ friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation, especially the maintenance of high-level contact and the effective implementation of cooperation mechanisms. Bilateral trade has been on the rise, with Vietnam the largest ASEAN investors and one of the five biggest foreign direct investors in Cambodia. Partnerships in defence, security, education - training, and locality-to-locality ties, especially between border provinces, have continued to be promoted.
The Deputy PMs shared the view that in the time ahead, it is necessary to jointly step up and successfully organise high-level visits and other important activities in the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022; boost economic connectivity; increase the frequency of direct flights; bring into play the countries’ border gate systems to facilitate bilateral trade and people-to-people exchange; enhance cooperation among localities, particularly border provinces; and keep working closely and supporting each other at international, regional, and sub-regional forums, especially this year – when Cambodia holds the ASEAN Chairmanship.
Khai appreciated and voiced his hope that the Cambodian Government and Men Sam An in her positions will continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to operate in the country and helping Vietnamese-origin people raise their legal status, integrate well into local society, and contribute to the bilateral friendship./.