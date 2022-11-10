The development of craft villages in combination with tourism has become common in Hanoi over recent years. The village of Bat Trang is undoubtedly a must-see destination in Hanoi, with a variety of ceramic and porcelain products on sale.

Over thousands of years, the people of Bat Trang have been able to preserve the essence of their craft village. The Duc Tan ceramic facility, which has been in operation for 30 years, is a prime example.

In the context of economic integration, expanding markets will be a challenge for pottery villages. But Bat Trang pottery has won the hearts of many customers and maintained its foothold in the domestic market.

Bat Trang is home to over 1,000 pottery-making households. Beyond creating traditional products, the village also looks to diversify designs to meet market demand./.

VNA