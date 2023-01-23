Culture - Sports Feng shui meaning of Cat symbol The Lunar New Year 2023 is the Year of the Cat. It is believed that if feng shui cat figurines are placed appropriately, it will bring about good fortune, prosperity, and good luck to owners.

Culture - Sports Dong Ho paintings - unique folk culture in Red River Delta As part of the national intangible cultural heritage, Dong Ho painting or Dong Ho folk woodcut painting is a genre of Vietnamese folk painting, stemming from Dong Ho village in the northern province of Bac Ninh in the 17th century.

Culture - Sports Son Tay ancient fortress citadel boasts historical, architectural values The Son Tay ancient fortress citadel, covering 16 ha in Son Tay township, 40 km from the centre of Hanoi, not only bears historic value but also attracts attention for its unique architecture. Tourists are able to see the remains of the once famous and important military rampart.