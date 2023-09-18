Society Party newspaper joins annual festival of L’Humanité Nhan dan (People) newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Vietnam, joined the 88th Fête de l'Humanité that took place from September 15-17 in Paris.

Society Conference of young MPs helps promote Vietnam’s image Participants to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, taking place in Hanoi on September 14-17, have been impressed by the host’s hospitality, robust development as well as meticulous preparation for the event.

Society Vietnam, ASEAN countries, RoK discuss educational innovation A delegation of the Vietnamese education and training sector’s trade union led by its President Nguyen Ngoc An attended the 37th ASEAN Council of Teachers plus the Republic of Korea (ACT + 1) Convention held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from September 15-17.