Business Dak Lak approves two wind plants The People's Committee of the Central Highlands of Dak Lak has granted in-principle investment approval to two wind energy project, expected to cost over 2.21 trillion VND (96 million USD).

Business Logistics industry forecast to grow in 2021 on global recovery The seaport and logistics industry was forecast to grow significantly on the prospect of global trade recovery in 2021 when the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 is administered worldwide.

Business Food supplies, stable prices ensured for Tet holiday A wide range of essential goods commonly consumed during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday have been adequately stockpiled and are now available for distribution at stabilised prices in Ho Chi Minh City.