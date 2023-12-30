This route is part of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor project initiated by China to promote rail connectivity between Southeast Asia, China and Europe. (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and China launched the first direct cargo rail link from Nong Khai to Chongqing via Laos on December 29.

At the launching ceremony, a train carrying dried longan departed from Thailand’s Nong Khai province while another train carrying industrial sodium sulfate from China’s Chongqing city. The two trains will reach their destinations in four days.

The frequency of the service will depend on export demand.

Most of the goods transported on the railway are expected to be Thai frozen seafood and fresh fruits including durian, mangosteen, longan and coconut.

This route is part of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor project initiated by China to promote rail connectivity between Southeast Asia, China and Europe, with Chongqing as the project’s hub./.