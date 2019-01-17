Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The Politburo has issued a directive on enhancing the Party’s leadership in protecting those who detect, denounce and fight corruption, wastefulness and wrongdoings.Directive No. 27 states that protecting denouncers is the responsibility of the entire political system and society, firstly all-level Party committees and organisations, authorities and competent agencies.Competent agencies provide consultations for the Politburo and Secretariat in the issuance of regulations regarding denouncer safeguarding, including guidelines for the implementation of the 2018 Law on Denunciation, it says.The directive also highlights responsibility and ethics of public agencies and units and individuals who are directly in charge of receiving citizens and settling complaints and denunciations.The document also stresses the need to increase the prevention of revenge and victimisation against denouncers, and detect and strictly handle violations.The Politburo asked relevant agencies to assess current regulations on rewarding denouncers to amend and supplement them, thus promoting efforts to denounce and fight corruption, wastefulness and wrongdoings.-VNA