Visitors seek information at the Vietnam Airlines booth at the tourism festival that opened in Hanoi on July 6 (Photo: VNA)

- Various tours are being offered at discount prices during a two-day tourism festival opened on July 6 in Hanoi.Hosted by TransViet Company, the event is taking place in the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem (Return Sword) Lake, with discounts of up to 50 percent on offer.Several travel agents as well as tourism organisations from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia worked together to organise the event.“We worked with airlines and foreign travel agents to give attractive prices for the tourists,” said Nguyen Tien Dat, director of TransViet Company.“Tourists will have many choices for their trips in summer and autumn. We expect that events like this will be held more usual to boost the tourism industry and bring more benefits for customers.”Starting from 200,000 VND (10 USD), tourists can join one-day tours to discover the outskirts of Hanoi such as Duong Lam Ancient Village, Huong (Perfume) Pagoda and Trang An – Bai Dinh Complex.Each agency has a booth to introduce tours and cultural programmes representing the cultural identity of each locality. Visitors can take photos in traditional costumes of the participating countries. They also have a chance to learn Japanese origami art and write calligraphy.Replicas of European streets, Japanese peach blossom and RoK palaces were set up for tourists to pose for photos.Various art activities are scheduled to take place on the stage such as circus, KPop dancing, Taekwondo, Thai traditional dance and magic tricks, with international food also on offer.A similar programme was held in HCM City in 2016 by TransViet.-VNA