The traditional Do Son buffalo fighting festival took place in Do Son district of the northern port city of Hai Phong on September 4 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unique and traditional festival is an indispensable part of the locals' spiritual life. It is not only associated with Water Goddess worshiping and sacrificing customs, but also illustrates the planning and training capacity of buffalo owners.

The festival was recognised as a national cultural intangible heritage in 2012.

Hours before the opening ceremony, thousands of spectators flocked to the district stadium. Some of them even camped overnight to attend the event they could not see over the past two years due to the pandemic.

This year, buffaloes No. 08 of Nguyen Duc Tien from Bang La ward and No. 02 of Pham Van Hieu from Hop Duc ward won first and second prizes, respectively./.

VNA