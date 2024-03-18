According to insiders, strong growth in exports has been a major factor leading to the domestic price hikes.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said that Vietnam exported 438,000 tonnes of coffee in the first two months of this year for 1.38 billion USD, a rise of 27.9% in volume and 85% in value over the same period last year.

In the first five months of the 2023-2024 coffee crop, Vietnam has shipped abroad 764,802 tonnes of coffee with a revenue of 2.36 billion USD, up 1.5% in volume and 39.4% in value compared to the same period of last crop.

Largest markets of Vietnamese coffee include Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain.

Insiders said that the world's demand for Vietnamese Robusta coffee is high, while the domestic supply is lower than in previous years./.

