Hanoi (VNA) - Exports and imports in the southern province of Dong Nai have slowly recovered since COVID-19 was largely brought under control.

Many local companies have now resumed operations after a period of suspension or reduced capacity due to a scarcity of materials when social distancing measures were imposed.

Data from the provincial statistics office showed that the province’s exports hit 1.49 billion USD in May, a month-on-month rise of 11.3 percent.

Of note, footwear exports exceeded 450 million USD, up 30 percent against April. Garment and wooden products earned 145 million USD and 111 million USD, respectively, surging 41 percent and 33 percent.

Dong Nai also imported goods worth 1.3 billion USD in the month, up 12.6 percent compared to April.

As the province mostly purchased materials and machinery for the industrial sector, a rise in imports illustrates the sector’s recovery, according to the Dong Nai Department of Industry and Trade.

Businesses are likely to bolster production in the last two quarters of the year to offset losses from COVID-19.

As Dong Nai boasts a number of industrial zones and export markets, it is striving to maintain growth at 8 percent in 2020. It plans to enhance FDI attraction, exports, and domestic consumption to do so.

It has also devised scenarios to flexibly manage its socio-economic development./.