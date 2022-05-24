Downpours cause human, property losses in northern Vietnam
Hanoi and other northern provinces were inundated following heavy rains on May 23 and 24 that have caused human and property losses.
Downpours cause human and property losses in northern Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) -
Hanoi's Hoang Mai district recorded rainfall of over 130 mm from May 23 night, followed by Hai Ba Trung district at 100 mm, and Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Long Bien districts at 80 mm.
Traffic jams have been seen in Ngo Xuan Quang, Co Linh, Ngoc Lam and Duc Giang roads in Long Bien, and many other streets in the capital city.
Downpours, landslides and flooding have caused serious human and property losses to localities.
As of 5pm on May 24, the natural disasters killed three in the mountainous provinces of Tuyen Quang and Hoa Binh, and injured four others in Tuyen Quang.
Up to 253 houses in Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Yen Bai, Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, Cao Bang and Hoa Binh provinces were damaged. Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 ha of crops, 64.1 ha of aquaculture and 862 poultry and animals were either inundated or swept away.
Head of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF)’s Weather Forecasting Department Tran Quang Nang said due to Lanina effects, there would be unpredictable, complex and severe natural disasters this year, especially during the upcoming rainy and stormy season.
The northern region may see rains continuing until the end of this month, and heavy rains in the next two months, he said.
The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control has asked localities to keep a close watch on forecasting, and outline plans to cope with heavy rains, hailstones, flooding and landslides in mountainous and low-lying areas./.