Environment Urgent action needed on primate protection Since the Government’s decision on action plan for the protection of the primate species in Vietnam was issued in 2017, a total of 684 endangered douc langurs, including 86 grey-shanked douc langurs (Pygathrix cinerea), one of the world’s 25 Critically Endangered primates, have been captured by rangers and authorities in 80 illegal hunting and wildlife trafficking cases.

Environment Ministry urges conservation of groundwater resources The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoRE) has called on provinces and cities nationwide to step up the conservation of groundwater resources.

Society Phu Yen man makes unique plates from sea grape leaves Nguyen Van Tuyen, a 38-year-old man from Phu Yen, has successfully designed and produced environmentally-friendly plates made from the leaves of sea grape, a tropical tree.

Environment HCM City issues big green-up plan The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to green up the city and create more public space for locals until 2022, which aims to add at least 10 hectares of parks and two hectares of public green spaces, and plant or rehabilitate 6,000 trees this year.