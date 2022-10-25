Politics Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong to visit China General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) Nguyen Phu Trong will pay an official visit to China from October 30 to November 2.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Namibia to boost relations in multiple fields Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu held online talks with Namibian Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu on October 24, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Namibia.

Politics Draft revised law on medical examination, treatment under discussion The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fourth session on October 24 – the fourth working day, with the draft revised law on medical examination and treatment among issues under consideration.