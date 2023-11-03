PM Pham Minh Chinh chairs a welcome ceremony for his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his entourage left Hanoi on November 2 evening, concluding their official visit to Vietnam from November 1-2 at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh.



While in Vietnam, PM Rutte attended an official welcome ceremony, and engaged in talks and a banquet with PM Chinh.

At talks, PM Chinh stressed that the visit holds significance as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, contributing to further deepening the Vietnam-Netherlands comprehensive partnership.

He affirmed the two countries’ determination to collaborate and develop self-reliance and sustainability, thus making positive contributions to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

The Dutch PM described Vietnam as a priority and important partner of the Netherlands in the Indo-Pacific, and expressed his delight at paying his third official visit to Vietnam and meeting with PM Chinh after almost a year since Chinh's official visit to the Netherlands in December 2022.

At the exchange of cooperation agreements (Photo: VNA)

Both leaders pledged to further push for the framework of the Strategic Partnership on Climate Adaptation, Water Management, Sustainable Agriculture, and collectively contribute to addressing global challenges, particularly through cooperation in offshore sand mining, green economy, circular economy, climate-resilient urban development, and high-quality human resources training in climate change and water resource management, irrigation and disaster prevention.

Following their talks, the two PMs witnessed the exchange of four cooperation agreements between ministries, departments and associations of both countries in the fields of sustainable exploration and exploitation of key minerals, customs, investment and trade.

As part of the visit, they also rode bicycles together along streets in Hanoi.

They attended the Green Economy Forum 2023 with the theme "European-Vietnamese Collaboration Fuels Green Initiatives” organised by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

Vietnamese and Dutch PMs visit display of photos featuring bilateral ties (Photo: VNA)

The Dutch leader also visited the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, delivered a speech at a roundtable conference themed "International Law and Order at Sea", visited and talked with teachers and students of the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, a significant and iconic symbol of ties between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the visit, Rutte, along with his Vietnamese friends, enjoyed a tea tasting session at a renowned teahouse on Dien Bien Phu street on November 2 morning./.