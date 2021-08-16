Business Vietnam aims to connect 5 million farming households to e-commerce platforms Vietnam looks to connect 5 million farming households to e-commerce platforms this year, which would create breakthroughs in the development of the digital economy in the agriculture sector, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said.

Business Vietnam’s tea exports to Australia surge Vietnam shipped six tonnes of tea worth 74,000 USD to Australia in the first half of 2021, showing year-on-year surges of 62.1 percent in volume and 85 percent in value, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Central province warns of petrol surplus, calls for import cuts The People's Committee of Quang Ngai province, home to Binh Son Refinery and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR), one of the country's largest petrochemical enterprises and the province's key economic lifeline, has reported to the Prime Minister's Office that the country should prioritise the use of gasoline and diesel oil from domestic suppliers and reduce imports in light of crumbling demand during the pandemic.

Business Vietnamese importers warned of 34 suspended Indonesian coal exporters The Trade Office of Vietnam in Indonesia has advised Vietnamese importers to not trade with 34 Indonesian mining companies whose coal exports have been suspended by the local government for failing to meet domestic market obligations.