Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,412 VND/USD on October 3, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 30).

Sci-Tech FPT Software produces made in Vietnam chips Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry.

Business Vietnam’s GDP growth to be among the highest in SE as int’l organisations forecast Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2022 and 2023 will be among the highest in Southeast Asian as shown in many international organisations’ forecasts and assessments on the Vietnamese economic outlook, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son told a routine government press briefing in Hanoi on October 1.