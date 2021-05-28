Business More Vietnamese agro products to be available on e-commerce platforms Following successful sales of lychees, efforts have been made to sell other Vietnamese farm produce on e-commerce platforms, the Nong nghiep Viet Nam (Vietnam Agriculture) newspaper has reported.

Business Vietnamese customers remain loyal to local retail brands: Nielsen Vietnamese consumers are more and more interested in locally-made products and place greater trust in local retail brands, market researcher Nielsen has said.

Business Canadian firms seek trade, investment opportunities in Vietnam Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia and the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada (APFC) held a webinar on May 27 to discuss opportunities for local firms in investing in Vietnam under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).