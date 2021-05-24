Politics Elections show strength of Vietnamese people: NA Chairman The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure create a vivid illustration of the Vietnamese people’s strength, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.

Politics NA leader inspects election works in Hanoi, Hai Duong National Assembly Chairman and Chairman of the National Election Council Vuong Dinh Hue on May 23 inspected election works in Dong Anh outlying district of Hanoi, and Kinh Mon town in the northern province of Hai Duong.

Politics PM: COVID-19 quarantine policy demonstrates humanitarian spirit The quarantine policy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic shows the spirit of humanity of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stated.

Politics Infographic 6-step protocol for voters on election day The National Election Council has issued 6-step protocol for voters casting ballots for deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026 tenure.