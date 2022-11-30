In November alone, the index went up 0.39% month-on-month and 4.37% year-on-year mainly due to an increase in house rental fees and the adjustment of petrol prices in the line with global market trends.

The General Statistics Office attributed the eleven-month CPI hike to higher petrol prices which were adjusted 31 times in the reviewed period.



On average, domestic petrol prices increased by 31.76% between January and November, compared to the same period last year, it said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control, demand for restaurant services has bounced back, leading to a 4.78% rise in eating-out prices in the eleven months.



The 11-month core inflation went up 2.38% from a year earlier, lower than the CPI growth (3.02%), showing that changes in consumer prices were mainly driven by fluctuations in food, foodstuff, and petrol prices, the Statistics Office noted./.

VNA