Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Brazil has coordinated with the Federation Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the Federal District (Fecomércio-DF) and the Young Exporters Institute (IJEx) of the host country to organise the event "Coffee with Ambassador - Vietnamese version" to honour Vietnamese enterprises that have trade partnership with Brazilian ones.

The event that attracted 150 participants including representatives from businesses of agriculture, services, logistics, tourism, and manufacturing was also expected to open up opportunities to connect businesses in Vietnam and Brazil.

Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa briefed participants on the bilateral relationship and the political and geographical importance of Vietnam in the Asia region.

She emphasised the event is a meaningful activity to connect businesses, expand cooperation opportunities, and promote the images of Vietnam to Brazilian friends.

The diplomat said that Vietnam is always ready to welcome new cooperation initiatives from Brazilian businesses, making positive contributions to the economic and trade relations of the two countries.

Representatives of businesses and shared their experiences and difficulties.

On this occasion, the embassy also displayed Vietnamese handicraft products, agricultural products, pictures, and videos about Vietnam's tourism./.