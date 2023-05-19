Politics Ambassador appreciates Saint Petersburg’s support for Vietnam - Russia ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highly valued the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg’s support for relations between the two countries while meeting with Vice Chairman of the Assembly Nikolai Bondarenko on May 17.

Politics 15th National Assembly’s 5th session to open next week The 15th National Assembly (NA) will open its fifth sitting on May 22 following a preparatory session the same day, heard a press conference in Hanoi on May 19.

Politics Cuban delegation visits Quang Binh province Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of Party Committee of the central province of Quang Binh Vu Dai Thang on May 19 received a delegation from the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led by its National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo.

Politics Indian Navy ships visit central Da Nang city Two Indian Navy ships, guided missile destroyer INS Delhi and multi-purpose stealth destroyer INS Satpura, docked at Tien Sa port on May 19, starting a courtesy visit to the central city of Da Nang.