Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has sent a dispatch to heads of ministries, sectors as well as central agencies, organisations, provinces and centrally-run cities on the suspension of entertainment activities during the two-day national mourning for former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu on August 14-15.

State agencies across the country as well as representative offices of Vietnam abroad are asked to fly national flags at haft-mast in the two days.

Delegations can pay homage to the former leader at National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, where he is laid in state, Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa city of the north-central province of the same name.

They are asked not to bring wreaths to the funeral.

The ministry also requested other ministries, sectors as well as central agencies, organisations and State agencies, People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to direct and guide organisations, individuals and entertainment facilities to suspend celebrative events, art programmes, sport competitions and entertainment activities on August 14-15.

The former leader passed away at 2:52 on August 7, of serious illness and old age at his home, and his funeral will be held as a national mourning.

He was born on December 27, 1931, in Dong Khe commune, Dong Son district, Thanh Hoa province.

As the top leader of the Party from December 1997 to April 2001, he and the Party Central Committee, Political Bureau and Secretariat led the whole Party, people and army to gain remarkable achievements in the national reform, industrialisation, modernisation, construction and defence./.