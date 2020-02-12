Society Programme launched to support organic farming, ecotourism in Mekong Delta A technical cooperation programme was launched on February 11 to support the development of organic farming systems and agro-ecotourism in small-scale communities in southern localities of the Mekong Delta.

Society Thua Thien-Hue: No nCoV infection 14 days after visit of Diamond Princess cruise The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on February 11 said there is no infection with the novel coronavirus (NCoV) in the province during 14 days after the arrival of Diamond Princess cruise ship at Chan May port on January 27.

Society UN-Habitat helps Can Tho with sustainable urban development A delegation of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) on February 11 had a working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on cooperation in implementing a global agreement on climate and energy in the locality.