Society University, Hitachi Systems Vietnam ink deal for smart lab A smart laboratory using new digital technology will be developed at the Hanoi University of Mining and Geology (HUMG) in order to help its students learn advanced industrial technologies needed for global economic integration.

Society Traffic accidents drop after drink-driving law takes effect The number of traffic accidents has fallen dramatically, just two weeks after the drink-driving law took, according to Major Gen. Le Xuan Duc, Deputy Director of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS).

Society PM welcomes Dean of Harvard Kennedy University Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 17 received Douglas Elmendorf, Dean of the Harvard Kennedy School at the Harvard University.

Society OVs join get-togethers ahead of Lunar New Year festival The Embassies of Vietnam in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Algeria recently held get-togethers to celebrate the country’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.