The “Ho Chi Minh City - Heritage - Connection” event series is organised by the Vietnam Ao Dai Heritage Club, a member of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Conservation Fund.

Lasting until March 17, the events present an opportunity for organisations and individuals, who are passionate about culture, to learn more about Vietnamese heritages, and seek ways to promote them.

The “Ho Chi Minh City - Heritage - Connection” events mark the beginning of a journey to honour Vietnam’s cultural heritage.

Through various programmes and discussions involving influential voices in different sectors of society, it aims to identify solutions to preserve, honour, and promote the country’s cultural heritage./.

VNA