O Mon 1 thermal power plant (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has been accepted as the investor of the 1.19 billion USD O Mon III thermal power plant located in Can Tho city, under a decision issued by the municipal People’s Committee.



The EVN is expected to pour 9.9 trillion VND (428.2 million USD) into the project and the rest will be mobilised from other sources.



The project covers 8,342 hectares and is valid for 31 years since the decision for leasing land came into effect (2021-2052).



Work on the facility is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025. It is expected to receive gas in the third quarter of 2027 and join the national power grid in the last quarter of the year.

Operation centre of O Mon I thermal power plant (Photo: VNA)



Once completed, the plant will provide electricity for the southern region and help ensure a stable supply for the country.



The EVN is also the investor of the O Mon I thermal power plant project with a capacity of 660 MW and the O Mon IV thermal power plant project with a capacity of 1,050 MW./.