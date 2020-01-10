The ministry has also asked the EVN to be responsible for connecting rooftop solar power systems to the national electricity grid, but it must not overload the grid.

The national total rooftop solar power capacity is expected to reach around 2,000MW by the end of 2020, according to the EVN.

As traditional power sources run out, the development of renewable energy infrastructure, including rooftop solar power, is crucial to providing enough power to Vietnam's growing population.

Renewable energy experts said the country’s central and southern regions have big potential to develop rooftop solar systems with solar radiation of 4.2 to 4.8kWh per sq.m per day./.

VNA