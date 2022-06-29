The event is one of three activities held to celebrate the 200th birthday of the well-known poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu (July 1, 1822-2022).

On display are more than 300 artefacts, documents and photos of the homeland, family and literary career of the celebrity. Ben Tre province has applied VR360 virtual reality technology for the first time to the event, allowing visitors to visit it on their smart phones.

Nguyen Dinh Chieu, who was born in Binh Duong, Gia Dinh province (now District 1, Ho Chi Minh City), was a patriotic teacher and poet of southern Vietnam in the second half of the 19th century. He passed away in 1888.

On November 23, 2021, UNESCO passed a resolution to commemorate Nguyen Dinh Chieu during his 200th birth anniversary./.

VNA