Exhibition of books on President Ho Chi Minh, Party and State leaders underway in HCM City
An exhibition of books on President Ho Chi Minh and leaders of the Party and State opened on Ho Chi Minh City's book street on September 15 in the framework of the annual meeting of the ASEAN Book Publishers’ Association Executive Committee.
Addressing the opening, Pham Minh Tuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Publishers’ Association, said that President Ho Chi Minh was a talented leader of the Vietnamese revolution and an excellent soldier of the communist and workers’ movement. His thought on international solidarity is the major theory foundation for the Party and State to define the country’s external policy and international relations, he said.
The book exhibition will run until September 16 (Photo: VNA)Tuan said that the exhibition’s topic aimed to demonstrate the development of international friendship and solidarity of Vietnam in the region and the world.
The exhibition, which will run until September 16, introduces more than 100 book titles in three groups – books about President Ho Chi Minh, publications by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and books on leaders of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution through periods.
Alongside, the event also displays many publications on the life, career and the morality, thought and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s book entitled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam,” which is published in seven languages, is also on display at the event./.