Exhibition on General Vo Nguyen Giap opens in Nghe An
An exhibition named “Theo dau chan Dai tuong” (In the Footsteps of the General) was opened at the Nghe An Museum in the central province of the same name on March 13.
Delegates cut ribbon to open the exhibition (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition named “Theo dau chan Dai tuong” (In the Footsteps of the General) was opened at the Nghe An Museum in the central province of the same name on March 13.
The exhibition is showcasing 92 panels printed with photos of General Vo Nguyen Giap, who commanded the Dien Bien Phu campaign in 1954, by the Vietnam News Agency, the Vietnam Women's Museum, and Colonel and Photographer Tran Hong, along with 110 poems by teacher, journalist and poet Nguyen Thi My Dung.
It is an activity in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024), the 113th birth anniversary of General Vo Nguyen Giap (1911-2024), the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024), and the 35 anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).
Exactly 70 years ago, on March 13, 1954, the Vietnamese revolutionary army, commanded by General Giap, launched the first attack on the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Dien Bien Phu, starting a 56-day historic campaign whose victory directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina./.