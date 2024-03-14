Culture - Sports Da Lat festival: Classical music taken out of auditorium for first time For the first time in Vietnam, classical music has been taken out of theatres and auditoriums to make it easier for the public to access at a classical music festival held in Da Lat city, a UNESCO-recognised Creative City of Music, in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Culture - Sports Ciputra Hanoi International Badminton Tournament opens The Ciputra Hanoi International Badminton Tournament – Yonex Sunrise 2024 opened on March 12, attracting 310 athletes from 19 countries and territories.

Videos Eleven Vietnamese dishes listed among best Southeast Asian street food in 2024 Xoi (sticky rice), pho (noodle soup) and banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) and several other dishes have been listed by the world-famous culinary website TasteAtlas as among the 100 best Southeast Asian street food in 2024.