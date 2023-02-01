At the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: VGP)

Quang Binh (VNA) - A poetry and photographic exhibition on late General Vo Nguyen Giap opened on February 1 in the central province of Quang Binh as part of activities to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2023).



The exhibition entitled "Theo Dau chan Dai tuong Vo Nguyen Giap" (In the Footsteps of General Vo Nguyen Giap) features 110 poems by teacher-poetess- journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung. She had the unique opportunity to meet and write many poems about the talented general over a span of more than 20 years.



The poems introduce to the public stories and images on the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu and the life and career of the general.



The exhibition consists of three themes.



The first theme entitled “The Way to the Historic Victory of Dien Bien Phu” introduces the scenes of the Dien Bien Phu military campaign under the command of Gen. Giap.

The second features the simple and everyday moments of the legendary general. Meanwhile, the third affirms the sentiments of the people for Gen. Giap and pays tribute to his great contributions to national liberation and reunification.



Jointly organised by the Quang Binh Museum and the Vietnam Women's Museum, the exhibition will run until February 20./.