Business Forum highlights new driving forces in Vietnam-India trade Apparel, pharmaceuticals, supporting industries, and renewable energy count among the new driving forces for growth in Vietnam-India trade ties, Bui Trung Thuong, Chief of the Vietnam Trade Office in India, told a recent business forum in the Indian city of Chandigarh.

Business Intellectual property to drive knowledge economy: workshop Amendments to legal regulations relating to intellectual property (IP) will contribute to improving Vietnam’s IP system, making it an important tool to promote national competitiveness and drive the knowledge economy, thus promoting socio-economic development, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat has said.

Business Petrol prices rise in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 12 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Quang Tri to hold investment promotion conference in late June The central province of Quang Tri plans to hold an investment promotion conference at the end of June to introduce its investment opportunities to foreign and domestic investors, according to the provincial website.