Export values of key farm produce in 2020
Among key farm produce of Vietnam, rice, rubber, cassava and cassava products recorded growth in export value in 2020.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
farm produce of Vietnam Vietnamese farm produce rice rubber cassava and cassava products Vietnam Vietnamplus Vietnam News Agency
