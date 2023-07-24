Family festival in Hanoi improve awareness of children drowning prevention
A wide range of activities to enhance awareness of children drowning prevention were organised at Thong Nhat Park in the capital city of Hanoi on July 22 and 23.
Children play a game at the event. Photo courtesy of organisers.Hanoi (VNA) – A wide range of activities to enhance awareness of children drowning prevention were organised at Thong Nhat Park in the capital city of Hanoi on July 22 and 23.
The activities included games such as face painting, flashmob performances themed on water safety, interactive games like "Knowledge cards", word-chasing, swimming buoy decorations, and more.
Parents also practised lifesaving skills with their children through the activity "Rescuing people".
Through activities and games, participants developed practical understanding of the child drowning situation in Vietnam, the importance of equipping children with water safety skills, as well as the role of families, parents and custodians in drowning prevention.
The event also aimed to respond the World Drowning Prevention Day (July 25), which was hosted by the Department of Child Affairs in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies, the World Health Organisation and the Campaign For Tobacco-Free Kids of the United States.
The World Drowning Prevention Day takes place at the peak of summer in Vietnam.
Every year, drowning takes the lives of nearly 2,000 children in Vietnam. Although the number of children dying from drowning has decreased in recent years, it is still one of the top 10 causes of death for children under 16 years old.
Children aged six to 15 are in the highest risk group for drowning when playing in rivers, lakes, ponds or beaches. In many cases, children get into accidents while trying to save their friends from drowning. The number of boys drowning is higher than that of girls. Children under the age of five are more likely to drown near or close to their homes, in lakes, rivers, streams, and canals, including puddles at construction sites.
“The theme of this year's World Drowning Prevention Day is 'Anyone Can Drown, No-One Should’,” said Dr Angela Pratt, Chief Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam.
“Worldwide, more than 236,000 people die from drowning each year. The WHO recommends that the Vietnamese government focus on teaching school-age children basic swimming skills, water safety skills and safe water-saving skills.
These are cost-effective measures that have been proven effective in significantly reducing the risk of drowning and protecting children's lives. This is extremely important for children from the age of six to grow up safe and healthy.
Safe swimming skills not only follow them for life but also become a healthy way to improve physical fitness.”
Dr Pratt also emphasised the important role of all stakeholders in joining hands to prevent child drowning prevention. She highly appreciated Vietnam for the strong commitment from the National Assembly, the Government, ministries, localities, the community, and parents./.