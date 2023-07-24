Society Man arrested in Lam Dong for anti-State propaganda The Investigation Security Agency under Lam Dong Department of Public Security on July 24 issued decisions to detain and start criminal proceedings against Duong Tuan Ngoc on the charge of “making, storing, disseminating or popularising information and documents against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

Society Nguyen Duc Canh Award presented to 167 outstanding workers, engineers As many as 167 outstanding workers and engineers in enterprises of all economic sectors were presented with the Nguyen Duc Canh Award on July 24.

Society Revolutionary Pham Hong Thai remembered on War Invalids and Martyrs Day A delegation from the Consulate General of Vietnam in Guangzhou, China, has paid a floral tribute to martyr Pham Hong Thai at his grave in Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park in China’s Guangzhou city on the occasion of the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023).

Society Hong River’s mudflats to become green parks and tourism spots Mudflats on the Hong (Red) River in Hanoi could become green parks and tourism spots to serve not only city dwellers but also tourists.