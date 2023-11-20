Destinations Infographic Tan Hoa tourism village listed among world’s best in 2023 Featuring a weather-adaptive tourism model, Tan Hoa village in Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province, has been named among the Best Tourism Villages 2023 by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Destinations Vietnamese village honoured as world's Best Tourism Village Tan Hoa in the central province of Quang Binh was officially recognised as the world's Best Tourism Village 2023 by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at a ceremony held in the locality on November 14.

Destinations Aquatic wonders at Lotte World Hanoi Aquarium Located inside Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, the Lotte World Hanoi Aquarium is an ideal entertainment venue for local residents as well as domestic and international visitors. The aquarium combines the beauty of Vietnamese culture with nature, using modern technology from around the world.

Travel Tra Su cajeput forest - An ideal place to seek serenity Visitors to the Tra Su cajeput forest in An Giang province may easily feel overwhelmed by natural green scenery, with the vitality from the cajeput trees creating a cool, pleasant space.