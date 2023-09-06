The culture of its ethnic minorities was reflected through various brocade items. The show told stories in chronological order, from the early days of Lam Vien highlands to modern-day Da Lat.

The fusion between Eastern and Western cultures was also recreated as a signature feature of the resort city.

As well as professional models, local ethnic minority children and elderly citizens also appeared on stage to add to the exotic nature of the fashion show.

Known as the “City of Eternal Spring” for its distinctive temperate climate, Da Lat was developed as a resort by the French in the early 1900s, and many reminders of its colonial heritage remain here. The capital of Lam Dong Province is a well-known destination in Vietnam, surrounded by beautiful hills, pine forests, lakes and waterfalls./.

