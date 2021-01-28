Health Vietnamese researchers invent COVID-19 vaccine patches, reusable face masks A group of Vietnamese researchers at the University of Connecticut in the US have invented COVID-19 high-tech biological face masks and patches to deliver vaccines into the human body easily.

