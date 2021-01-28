Faster, stronger response to stamp out new COVID-19 outbreaks: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – By strictly following guidelines on COVID-19 combat procedures, Vietnam will control the pandemic and ensure safety during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
Speaking at an online meeting on January 28 with the steering committees for COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control of northern Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces where new outbreaks have been discovered, Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said that as the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread faster and become more dangerous, pandemic control activities must be conducted more quickly and drastically.
The Deputy PM noted that Vietnam has for the first time found two outbreaks at the same time with 82 infections, showing the higher speed of spreading of the new variant of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
He lauded the Health Ministry and the two provinces’ quick response to the outbreaks in the spirit of “fighting the pandemic like fighting the enemy.”
“We have not wasted a single minute, and this spirit must continue to be promoted,” he stressed.
Along with the tracing of people who had close contact with the newly-discovered cases, he asked the Health Ministry and the two provinces to expand investigation on cases related to Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh, thus defining all passengers going through the airport in the past 15 days to minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading.
A lockdown order has been issued for Cong Hoa commune in Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city and Dong Trieu township and the Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh.
He requested all ministries, sectors and localities to strictly follow all medical guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and control./.