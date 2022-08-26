The culinary space at the festival has three parts, honouring the culinary culture of the northern, central and southern regions.

At the northern-style food stalls, visitors will have a chance to try a wide range of authentic delicacies such as spring rolls, chicken noodle soup, and white sticky rice.

The central-style food stalls offer delicious dishes from the central region such as Cao Lau and Mi Quang – two authentic noodle soups from Quang Nam province.

Culinary delights in the southern regions include various dishes made from local shrimp and fish or fruits.

Along with introducing the culinary culture and crafts of HCM City and Vietnam in general to Vietnamese and international visitors, the festival also aims to stimulate consumption and gradually recover the tourism sector after two years of being “frozen” due to COVID-19 impact.

The festival will run until August 28./.

VNA