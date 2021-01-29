Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the online meeting with with health units. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Two field hospitals with a combined capacity of treating 600 COVID-19 patients have been set up in northern Hai Duong province within just 24 hours.



At an online meeting on January 29 with health units in charge of establishing the hospitals, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long hailed the fast action of Hai Duong, with the support from the Health Ministry, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases and Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi.



One of them was built at the medical centre of Chi Linh city, and staffed by 45 doctors and about 70 nurses who can provide treatment for 200 patients. The hospital has admitted 31 patients, including one with underlying diseases and two pregnant women.



The other one, converted from the Hai Duong Medical Technical University with 210 beds, is treating 26 COVID-19 patients.

At the online meeting between the health ministry and relevant units in charge of establishing the field hospitals. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Health asked



Minister Long said the ministry will send machines to the locality to support on-the-spot treatment, noting only patients in serious conditions should be transferred to centrally-run hospitals.



A third field hospital would be established if the situation gets worse, Long added.



